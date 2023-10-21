Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Panarin against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Artemi Panarin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Panarin has averaged 19:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Panarin has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Panarin has a point in all four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Panarin has an assist in all four games this year, but has yet to register a multi-assist effort.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Panarin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

