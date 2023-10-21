Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 21?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Barclay Goodrow light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
- Goodrow has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
