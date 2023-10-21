Will Blake Wheeler find the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Wheeler has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

