The New York Rangers, with Blake Wheeler, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Fancy a wager on Wheeler? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blake Wheeler vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Wheeler has averaged 12:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Wheeler has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Wheeler has not recorded a point through four games this season.

Through four games this year, Wheeler has not recorded an assist.

Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Wheeler has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 3 0 Points 2 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.