Blake Wheeler Game Preview: Rangers vs. Kraken - October 21
The New York Rangers, with Blake Wheeler, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Fancy a wager on Wheeler? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Blake Wheeler vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Wheeler Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Wheeler has averaged 12:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.
- Wheeler has yet to score a goal through four games this season.
- Wheeler has not recorded a point through four games this season.
- Through four games this year, Wheeler has not recorded an assist.
- Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.
- Wheeler has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Wheeler Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|4
|Games
|3
|0
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|2
|0
|Assists
|0
