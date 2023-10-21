The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) have a MAC matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Buffalo vs. Kent State?

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Kent, Ohio
  • Venue: Dix Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Buffalo 31, Kent State 20
  • Buffalo has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Bulls have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
  • Kent State has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
  • The Golden Flashes have not won as an underdog of +210 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.
  • The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Buffalo (-7)
  • In seven Buffalo games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Bulls have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Kent State has covered one time against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in six chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • Five of Buffalo's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.
  • There have been three Kent State games that have ended with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.
  • Buffalo averages 26.1 points per game against Kent State's 13.4, totaling five points under the matchup's point total of 44.5.

Splits Tables

Buffalo

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.8 51.3 54.8
Implied Total AVG 31.7 29.8 34.3
ATS Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Kent State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.3 51.5 48.9
Implied Total AVG 37.2 33 38
ATS Record 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-4-0
Over/Under Record 4-2-0 0-1-0 4-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

