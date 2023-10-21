Our projection model predicts the Buffalo Bulls will take down the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dix Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (-7) Over (44.5) Buffalo 31, Kent State 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 MAC Predictions

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Buffalo vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 4-3-0 this year.

Buffalo has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This year, four of the Bulls' seven games have gone over the point total.

Buffalo games average 52.8 total points per game this season, 8.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Flashes have a 32.3% chance to win.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

In games they have played as at least 7-point underdogs this year, the Golden Flashes are 1-5 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Golden Flashes' six games with a set total.

Kent State games this season have averaged an over/under of 49.3 points, 4.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.1 32.1 28.8 33.0 22.7 31.0 Kent State 13.4 34.3 20.5 16.5 10.6 41.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.