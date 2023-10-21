The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium in a MAC battle.

With 323.0 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 422.4 yards allowed per game on defense (22nd-worst), Buffalo has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Kent State has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks second-worst in points per game (13.4) this season and 16th-worst in points allowed per game (34.3).

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Week 8 Games

Buffalo vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Buffalo Kent State 323.0 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (123rd) 422.4 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.9 (94th) 126.6 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.9 (105th) 196.4 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (124th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 1,337 pass yards for Buffalo, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 330 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 19 passes for 154 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 295 yards (42.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s 239 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has collected 14 receptions and three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 33.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Cole Harrity has a total of 196 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has put up 881 passing yards, or 125.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.4% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 96 times for 374 yards (53.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 240 yards across 63 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray leads his team with 397 receiving yards on 30 catches with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 15 passes and compiled 257 receiving yards (36.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 12 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 143 yards (20.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

