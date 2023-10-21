The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Bulls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Buffalo vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Buffalo vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-7) 44.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-6.5) 44.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Buffalo has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 7 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

