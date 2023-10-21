Buffalo vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Bulls are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Buffalo vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kent, Ohio
- Venue: Dix Stadium
Buffalo vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-7)
|44.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|44.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Buffalo has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 7 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Kent State has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
