The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) are touchdown underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Buffalo Bulls (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Buffalo sports the 86th-ranked scoring offense this year (26.1 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 32.1 points allowed per game. Kent State has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks second-worst in points per game (13.4) this season and 16th-worst in points surrendered per game (34.3).

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Buffalo vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -7 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -275 +210

Buffalo Recent Performance

The Bulls have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 282.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-108-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 302.7 total yards per game (30th).

In terms of scoring offense, the Bulls rank -49-worst with 21.3 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 28th by surrendering 15.7 points per game over their last three games.

In terms of passing offense, Buffalo ranks -93-worst with 148.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 45th by allowing 164.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

The last three games have seen the Bulls' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking -21-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (134 per game). They rank 108th on defense (138.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Bulls have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three games, Buffalo has not gone over the total.

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Bulls have been favored by 7 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Buffalo has hit the over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Buffalo has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,337 yards (191 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 330 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 154 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Mike Washington has carried the ball 66 times for 295 yards (42.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s leads his squad with 239 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 22 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 234 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cole Harrity's 26 receptions are good enough for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Max Michel has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

So far Devin Grant leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 31 tackles, one TFL, and four interceptions this season.

