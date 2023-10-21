The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is entering the final round, and Cam Davis is currently in eighth with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on Cam Davis at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Davis Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cam Davis Insights

Davis has finished below par on 17 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 15 occasions.

Davis has finished in the top 10 four times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Davis will attempt to make the cut for the seventh time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 17 -10 274 0 14 2 8 $4.5M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Davis last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 29th.

The par-70 course measures 7,079 yards this week, 64 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Davis has played in the past year has been 235 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Davis shot better than 77% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Davis recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Davis' nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

In that last competition, Davis' performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Davis ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

