Chris Kreider Game Preview: Rangers vs. Kraken - October 21
Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Kreider's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Chris Kreider vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Kreider Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.
- Kreider has scored a goal in three of four games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Kreider has a point in three of four games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Kreider has had an assist in one of four games this year.
- Kreider has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 33.3% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Kreider Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|4
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|3
