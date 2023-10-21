Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Kreider's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Chris Kreider vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

Kreider has scored a goal in three of four games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kreider has a point in three of four games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kreider has had an assist in one of four games this year.

Kreider has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 5 Points 3 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

