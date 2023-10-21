Colgate vs. Georgetown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our projection model predicts the Georgetown Hoyas will beat the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Cooper Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Colgate vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Georgetown (-5.1)
|48.3
|Georgetown 27, Colgate 22
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 8 Patriot League Predictions
Colgate Betting Info (2022)
- The Raiders compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of six of Raiders games last year hit the over.
Georgetown Betting Info (2022)
- The Hoyas went 5-5-1 ATS last season.
- The Hoyas and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Raiders vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgetown
|25.7
|20.4
|31.0
|16.0
|18.7
|26.3
|Colgate
|15.7
|37.2
|16.5
|22.0
|15.3
|44.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.