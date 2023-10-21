Our projection model predicts the Georgetown Hoyas will beat the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Cooper Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Colgate vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Georgetown (-5.1) 48.3 Georgetown 27, Colgate 22

Week 8 Patriot League Predictions

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last season.

A total of six of Raiders games last year hit the over.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas went 5-5-1 ATS last season.

The Hoyas and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Raiders vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgetown 25.7 20.4 31.0 16.0 18.7 26.3 Colgate 15.7 37.2 16.5 22.0 15.3 44.8

