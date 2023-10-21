The Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) meet a fellow Patriot League foe when they visit the Colgate Raiders (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cooper Field.

Georgetown ranks 55th in points scored this year (25.7 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 20.4 points allowed per game. This season has been ugly for Colgate on both offense and defense, as it is posting just 15.7 points per contest (19th-worst) and allowing 37.2 points per game (eighth-worst).

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Cooper Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Colgate vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Colgate Georgetown 285.7 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.9 (22nd) 469.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.9 (54th) 110.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (26th) 175.7 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.7 (63rd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has put up 565 passing yards, or 94.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.3% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with six interceptions.

Jaedon Henry is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 212 yards, or 35.3 per game.

Chris Gee has piled up 188 yards (on 34 attempts).

Treyvhon Saunders has totaled 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 439 (73.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Winston Moore has put up a 190-yard season so far. He's caught 18 passes on 15 targets.

Brady Hutchison's 13 receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 137 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has 1,405 pass yards for Georgetown, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 151 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Stakely has 511 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 142 yards (20.3 per game) and five touchdowns via the passing game.

Naieem Kearney has carried the ball 96 times for 470 yards (67.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman has hauled in 40 catches for 364 yards (52.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jimmy Kibble has caught 11 passes for 261 yards (37.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Brock Biestek has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 18 receptions for 213 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgetown or Colgate gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.