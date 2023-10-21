Our projection model predicts the Dartmouth Big Green will defeat the Columbia Lions on Saturday, October 21 at 1:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Columbia vs. Dartmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-4.4) 35.8 Dartmouth 20, Columbia 16

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

Last year, four Lions games went over the point total.

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Big Green games.

Lions vs. Big Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 22.4 23.8 29.0 24.0 18.0 23.7 Columbia 14.6 10.8 21.0 6.7 5.0 17.0

