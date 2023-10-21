The Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) hit the road for an Ivy League battle against the Columbia Lions (2-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Field.

Dartmouth is compiling 358.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 58th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Big Green rank 28th, allowing 305.6 yards per game. On the offensive side of the ball, Columbia is bottom-25, accumulating only 14.6 points per game (12th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 10.8 points per contest (best).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Dartmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Memorial Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Columbia vs. Dartmouth Key Statistics

Columbia Dartmouth 242.8 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.2 (105th) 285 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.6 (9th) 143 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.8 (39th) 99.8 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has compiled 499 yards on 41.6% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Joey Giorgi's team-high 389 rushing yards have come on 86 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 55 receiving yards (11 per game) on eight catches.

Ty'son Edwards has compiled 146 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

JJ Jenkins has racked up 216 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Bryson Canty has recorded 81 receiving yards (16.2 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Jackson Proctor has thrown for 439 yards (87.8 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 78.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 78 times for 342 yards (68.4 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Q Jones has carried the ball 59 times for 237 yards (47.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's team-high 410 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 30 targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaac Boston has put up a 114-yard season so far, hauling in 11 passes on 11 targets.

Tevita Moimoi has compiled 11 catches for 85 yards, an average of 17 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dartmouth or Columbia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.