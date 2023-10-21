Cornell vs. Brown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
The Brown Bears should come out on top in their matchup against the Cornell Big Red at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Cornell vs. Brown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Brown (-0.2)
|54.5
|Brown 28, Cornell 27
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Cornell Betting Info (2022)
- The Big Red went 6-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, four of Big Red games went over the point total.
Brown Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears went 4-5-1 ATS last season.
- A total of four of Bears games last season hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Big Red vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cornell
|21.4
|27.6
|19.0
|28.0
|23.0
|27.3
|Brown
|32.0
|28.0
|33.3
|27.0
|30.0
|29.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.