The Brown Bears should come out on top in their matchup against the Cornell Big Red at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Cornell vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Brown (-0.2) 54.5 Brown 28, Cornell 27

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, four of Big Red games went over the point total.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 4-5-1 ATS last season.

A total of four of Bears games last season hit the over.

Big Red vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 21.4 27.6 19.0 28.0 23.0 27.3 Brown 32.0 28.0 33.3 27.0 30.0 29.5

