Ivy League foes meet when the Cornell Big Red (2-3) and the Brown Bears (3-2) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Schoellkopf Field.

Cornell is putting up 21.4 points per game on offense this season (82nd in the FCS), and is giving up 27.6 points per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball. Brown's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FCS with 449.8 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 396.0 total yards per game, which ranks 97th.

Cornell vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Cornell vs. Brown Key Statistics

Cornell Brown 358.4 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.8 (57th) 343.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (35th) 119.6 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.6 (109th) 238.8 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.2 (1st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang leads Cornell with 1,081 yards (216.2 ypg) on 104-of-163 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 247 rushing yards on 70 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Gannon Carothers has carried the ball 24 times for 115 yards (23.0 per game).

Nicholas Laboy's leads his squad with 370 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Matt Robbert has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 36.4 yards per game.

Davon Kiser has been the target of two passes and compiled six receptions for 150 yards, an average of 30.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has thrown for 1,731 yards (346.2 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Stockton Owen has rushed for 207 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also tacked on 14 catches, totaling 91 yards.

Ian Franzoni has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 11 passes for 103 yards.

Wes Rockett's 574 receiving yards (114.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 receptions on 23 targets with three touchdowns.

Graham Walker has 30 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 256 yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Mark Mahoney's 20 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 253 yards (50.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

