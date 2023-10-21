Filip Chytil will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Rangers meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Chytil against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Filip Chytil vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Chytil Season Stats Insights

Chytil's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:32 per game on the ice, is -3.

Through four games this season, Chytil has yet to score a goal.

Chytil has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Chytil has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Chytil's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Chytil going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Chytil Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

