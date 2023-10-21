Hideki Matsuyama heads into the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, with action from October 19-21.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +1600

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Matsuyama has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 278 0 16 1 2 $3.6M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The past four times Matsuyama has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 18th.

Matsuyama made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Matsuyama finished 40th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,079 yards, 64 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

Courses that Matsuyama has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,373 yards, 294 yards longer than the 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 1.63 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.08 strokes on those 24 holes.

On the four par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Matsuyama was better than 100% of the golfers (averaging 2.00 strokes).

Matsuyama carded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the BMW Championship, Matsuyama carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Matsuyama's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that most recent tournament, Matsuyama's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.7).

Matsuyama finished the BMW Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Matsuyama finished without one.

