Hyo Joo Kim will compete at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21 fresh off a victory at The Ascendant LPGA.

Looking to bet on Kim at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1100 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Kim Odds to Win: +1100

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has shot under par 15 times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Kim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kim has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Kim will attempt to make the cut for the 21st event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 14 -8 268 1 20 7 11 $2.3M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished third on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 137 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,543 yards).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which was strong enough to land her in the 98th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

Kim was better than 83% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Kim carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Kim recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.7).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that last outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on three of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Kim ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Kim carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

