Should you bet on Jacob Trouba to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Trouba has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

