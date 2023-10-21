The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jimmy Vesey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Vesey 2022-23 stats and insights

Vesey scored in 10 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Vesey produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted an 8.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

