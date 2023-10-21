The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will K'Andre Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

