When the New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Kaapo Kakko find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a goal)

Kakko stats and insights

Kakko is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Kakko has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

