Kaapo Kakko Game Preview: Rangers vs. Kraken - October 21
Kaapo Kakko will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Rangers play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Kakko's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kaapo Kakko vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kakko Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Kakko has averaged 15:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Through four games this season, Kakko has yet to score a goal.
- Kakko has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.
- Kakko has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.
- Kakko's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
- There is a 28.6% chance of Kakko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kakko Stats vs. the Kraken
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- The team's -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|4
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.