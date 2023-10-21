Kaapo Kakko will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Rangers play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Kakko's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kaapo Kakko vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kakko Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kakko has averaged 15:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Through four games this season, Kakko has yet to score a goal.

Kakko has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Kakko has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Kakko's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Kakko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kakko Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

