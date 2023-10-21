According to our computer projections, the LIU Post Pioneers will defeat the Merrimack Warriors when the two teams come together at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

LIU Post vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-0.2) 45.2 LIU Post 23, Merrimack 22

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers went 7-3-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of Pioneers games last season hit the over.

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

In Warriors one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Pioneers vs. Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 15.2 24.3 25.5 22 10 25.5 Merrimack 27.5 21.2 33.7 16 21.3 26.3

