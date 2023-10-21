The LIU Post Pioneers (1-5) face a fellow NEC foe when they visit the Merrimack Warriors (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.

LIU Post ranks 22nd-worst in total offense (291.7 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 65th with 357.2 yards allowed per game. Merrimack ranks 98th in the FCS with 305.5 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 12th-best by giving up only 267.2 total yards per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on NEC Front Row in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LIU Post vs. Merrimack Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

LIU Post vs. Merrimack Key Statistics

LIU Post Merrimack 291.7 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.5 (99th) 357.2 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.2 (12th) 171 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.5 (16th) 120.7 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 97 (127th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has 315 passing yards for LIU Post, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 88 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Pat Bowen has racked up 263 yards on 44 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Ethan Greenwood has carried the ball 52 times for 227 yards (37.8 per game).

Davon Wells has hauled in 16 receptions for 213 yards (35.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Owen Glascoe has caught 16 passes while averaging 18.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Michael Love has been the target of two passes and hauled in two catches for 83 yards, an average of 13.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker has racked up 474 yards (79 per game) while completing 43.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 61 yards with three touchdowns.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has rushed for 770 yards on 161 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Donovan Wadley has 13 receptions for 154 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 22 times for 193 yards and three scores.

Jelani Mason has hauled in 191 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

LJ Robinson has racked up 108 reciving yards (18 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LIU Post or Merrimack gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.