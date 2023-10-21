In the matchup between the Marist Red Foxes and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Red Foxes to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Marist vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Marist (-0.1) 48.7 Marist 25, Presbyterian 24

Week 8 Pioneer League Predictions

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Red Foxes games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Blue Hose games went over the point total.

Red Foxes vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 23.7 25 36 22.5 17.5 26.3 Marist 21.3 30.7 28.3 29.7 14.3 31.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.