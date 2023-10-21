The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Marist Red Foxes (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian is averaging 23.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 68th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 49th, allowing 25.0 points per game. In terms of total yards, Marist ranks 100th in the FCS (302.7 total yards per game) and 80th defensively (371.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Marist vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Marist vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Marist Presbyterian 302.7 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (75th) 371.8 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.0 (31st) 107.5 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.0 (88th) 195.2 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (41st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has 1,064 passing yards, or 177.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.8% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Amin Woods has rushed 105 times for 452 yards, with three touchdowns.

Tristan Shannon has racked up 28 carries and totaled 131 yards with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche's 484 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Will Downes has caught 19 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (34.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Ciolino has racked up 116 reciving yards (19.3 ypg) this season.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley leads Presbyterian with 1,108 yards (184.7 ypg) on 74-of-139 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 200 rushing yards on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

JB Seay has carried the ball 42 times for 153 yards (25.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dominic Kibby's leads his squad with 420 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has put up a 315-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 14 targets.

Jordan Irizarry has a total of 224 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws.

