AAC action features the Memphis Tigers (4-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

Memphis has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

UAB has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Memphis & UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Memphis To Win the AAC +850 Bet $100 to win $850 UAB To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.