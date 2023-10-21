When the New York Rangers square off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mika Zibanejad find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

Zibanejad is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Zibanejad has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

