The New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Zibanejad's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus this season, in 18:39 per game on the ice, is +2.

Zibanejad has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

In three of four games this season, Zibanejad has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of four games this season, Zibanejad has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Zibanejad hits the over on his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 5 Points 2 0 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

