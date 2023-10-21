High school football action in Nassau County, New York is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    Massapequa High School at Farmingdale Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Farmingdale, NY
    • Conference: AA - 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lawrence Senior High School at Island Trees Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Levittown, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roosevelt High School at Floral Park Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Floral Park, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jericho Senior High School at Sanford H Calhoun High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Merrick, NY
    • Conference: A-2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

