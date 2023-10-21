The Week 8 college football lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Army Black Knights and the LSU Tigers that should be of interest to fans in New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Click here for a full CCSU/Wagner preview

Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Click here for a full Merrimack/LIU Post preview

Marist Red Foxes at Presbyterian Blue Hose

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Bailey Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Marist/Presbyterian preview

Brown Bears at Cornell Big Red

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Brown/Cornell preview

Columbia Lions at Dartmouth Big Green

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Field

Memorial Field TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Click here for a full Columbia/Dartmouth preview

Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cooper Field

Cooper Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Colgate/Georgetown preview

New Hampshire Wildcats at Stony Brook Seawolves

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Buffalo (-6.5)

Rhode Island Rams at Albany (NY) Great Danes

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

