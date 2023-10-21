Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 8 college football lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Army Black Knights and the LSU Tigers that should be of interest to fans in New York.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Marist Red Foxes at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Brown Bears at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Columbia Lions at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Field
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cooper Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
New Hampshire Wildcats at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Buffalo (-6.5)
Rhode Island Rams at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-32.5)
