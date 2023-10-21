In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nick Bonino to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Bonino has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

