New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Otsego County, New York this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Otsego County, New York High School Football Games This Week
West Canada Valley Senior High School at Cooperstown Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Cooperstown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
