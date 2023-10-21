As they prepare for their Saturday, October 21 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (2-2) are dealing with just one player on the injury report.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Rangers vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

New York gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 10 goals this season (two per game), 20th in the league.

Seattle's total of 16 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 28th in the league.

Rangers vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Kraken (+105) 6

