The New York Rangers (off a defeat in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Rangers-Kraken game on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.

The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 57 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 60 72 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 42 64 64 55 56.1% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 51.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.2 goals per game (16 in total), 25th in the league.

The Kraken have 10 goals this season (two per game), 21st in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up only 13 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged just 2.0 goals per game (10 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players