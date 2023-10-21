How to Watch the Rangers vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (off a defeat in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Check out the Rangers-Kraken game on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers vs Kraken Additional Info
Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.
- The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.
- The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|57
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|60
|72
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|42
|64
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|51.6%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.2 goals per game (16 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Kraken have 10 goals this season (two per game), 21st in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up only 13 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged just 2.0 goals per game (10 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|3
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|5
|1
|3
|4
|2
|1
|-
|Jared McCann
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|40%
|Jaden Schwartz
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|73.7%
|Kailer Yamamoto
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|50%
