The New York Rangers (2-2) are favored when they hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) on Saturday, October 21. The Rangers are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Kraken (+105) in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW.

Rangers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Rangers vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played just one game this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Rangers have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-2).

The Kraken have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset wins (33.3%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Seattle has three games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

