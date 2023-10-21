Rangers vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
The New York Rangers (2-2) are favored when they hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) on Saturday, October 21. The Rangers are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Kraken (+105) in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW.
Rangers vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rangers vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Rangers Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
Rangers vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has played just one game this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- The Rangers have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-2).
- The Kraken have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset wins (33.3%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of the time).
- Seattle has three games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.
