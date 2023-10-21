Rangers vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The New York Rangers (2-2) and Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.
Rangers vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Kraken 3, Rangers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers vs Kraken Additional Info
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers (47-22-13 overall) had a 10-14-24 record last season in matchups that needed overtime.
- In the 31 games New York played that were decided by one goal, it had an 11-9-11 record (good for 33 points).
- The 13 times last season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-9-2 (six points).
- New York scored exactly two goals in 22 games last season (4-7-11 record, 19 points).
- The Rangers scored at least three goals 50 times, and went 44-5-1 in those games (to record 89 points).
- In the 34 games when New York recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 51 points by finishing 24-7-3.
- In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, New York was 28-16-4 (60 points).
- The Rangers were outshot by their opponent in 39 games, going 22-7-10 to record 54 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|12th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|4th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|6th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|7th
|24.08%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|13th
|81.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Rangers vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.