The New York Rangers (2-2) and Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Rangers vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Kraken 3, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Kraken Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (47-22-13 overall) had a 10-14-24 record last season in matchups that needed overtime.

In the 31 games New York played that were decided by one goal, it had an 11-9-11 record (good for 33 points).

The 13 times last season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-9-2 (six points).

New York scored exactly two goals in 22 games last season (4-7-11 record, 19 points).

The Rangers scored at least three goals 50 times, and went 44-5-1 in those games (to record 89 points).

In the 34 games when New York recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 51 points by finishing 24-7-3.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, New York was 28-16-4 (60 points).

The Rangers were outshot by their opponent in 39 games, going 22-7-10 to record 54 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 15th 31.5 Shots 30.5 20th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 7th 24.08% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.