The New York Rangers (2-2) take on the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-130) Kraken (+110) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

Last season, the Rangers were 13-9 in games they served as moneyline favorites.

New York finished 11-8 (57.9%) last season when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or stronger.

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Rangers' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Last season, New York games went over this one's 6-goal over/under 44 times.

Rangers vs Kraken Additional Info

Rangers vs. Kraken Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.

New York gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals New York put up last season (13th in the NHL) came via 245 chances.

The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.

New York recorded eight shorthanded goals last season (11th among all NHL teams).

The Rangers had the league's 13th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (81.17%).

The Rangers had the 19th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 49.1%.

New York scored on 10.6% of its shots (ninth in league).

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.