Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Kraken on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the New York Rangers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers vs. Kraken Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Kraken Prediction
|Rangers vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Mika Zibanejad is New York's top contributor with five points. He has zero goals and five assists this season.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Chris Kreider has five points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding one assist.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Adam Fox has scored one goal and added four assists through four games for New York.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Vince Dunn has collected one goal and four assists in five games for Seattle, good for five points.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up four points this season, with one goal and three assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.