Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the New York Rangers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Mika Zibanejad is New York's top contributor with five points. He has zero goals and five assists this season.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 0 3 3 1

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Chris Kreider has five points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding one assist.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 2 1 3 3

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Adam Fox has scored one goal and added four assists through four games for New York.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 12 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Vince Dunn has collected one goal and four assists in five games for Seattle, good for five points.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up four points this season, with one goal and three assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 4

