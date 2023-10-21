In the upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan Lindgren to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 63 games last season, Lindgren scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Lindgren produced no points on the power play last season.

Lindgren averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 1.3%.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

