Our computer model predicts the New Hampshire Wildcats will defeat the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-28.6) 58.2 New Hampshire 43, Stony Brook 15

Week 8 CAA Predictions

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have posted one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Seawolves' four games have gone over the point total.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have gone over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

Seawolves vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 14.7 34.2 13.0 27.7 16.3 40.7 New Hampshire 38.5 30.5 37.7 30.7 39.3 30.3

