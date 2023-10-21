Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our computer model predicts the New Hampshire Wildcats will defeat the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|New Hampshire (-28.6)
|58.2
|New Hampshire 43, Stony Brook 15
Week 8 CAA Predictions
- Towson vs William & Mary
- Delaware vs Hampton
- Monmouth vs Elon
- Maine vs Campbell
- Rhode Island vs Albany (NY)
Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)
- The Seawolves have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Two of the Seawolves' four games have gone over the point total.
New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have gone over in two of two games with a set total (100%).
Seawolves vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Stony Brook
|14.7
|34.2
|13.0
|27.7
|16.3
|40.7
|New Hampshire
|38.5
|30.5
|37.7
|30.7
|39.3
|30.3
