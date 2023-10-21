The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-6) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in a clash of CAA opponents.

With 443.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, Stony Brook has had to rely on its 93rd-ranked offense (314.2 yards per contest) to keep them in games. New Hampshire's offense has been dominant, racking up 38.5 points per contest (eighth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 85th by surrendering 30.5 points per game.

Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Stony Brook New Hampshire 314.2 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.5 (30th) 443.8 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.5 (94th) 102.8 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.8 (95th) 211.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.7 (3rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has 1,268 yards passing for Stony Brook, completing 54.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ross Tallarico, has carried the ball 32 times for 205 yards (34.2 per game).

Shakhi Carson has carried the ball 42 times for 171 yards (28.5 per game).

Anthony Johnson's 436 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has registered 30 catches and two touchdowns.

Jayden Cook has put together a 261-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 31 targets.

Cal Redman has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 11 receptions for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has thrown for 1,918 yards on 153-of-248 passing with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 74 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Laube has been handed the ball 105 times for a team-high 484 yards (80.7 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 30 receptions this season are good for 418 yards, and he's scored four touchdowns in the passing game.

Logan Tomlinson has caught 23 passes and compiled 312 receiving yards (52.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

DJ Linkins' 14 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 274 yards.

