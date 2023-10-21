Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 21?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Vincent Trocheck a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Trocheck stats and insights
- Trocheck has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- Trocheck has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.