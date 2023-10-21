For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Vincent Trocheck a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

Trocheck has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Trocheck has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

