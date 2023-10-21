The New York Rangers, including Vincent Trocheck, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:47 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Trocheck has registered a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of four games this year, Trocheck has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 2 Points 4 1 Goals 2 1 Assists 2

