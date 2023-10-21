When the Wagner Seahawks match up with the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Seahawks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wagner (-11.6) 58.5 Wagner 35, Cent. Conn. St. 23

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Seahawks games.

Cent. Conn. St. Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Devils won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In Blue Devils games last year, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

Seahawks vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wagner 12.2 31.7 30.0 27.0 8.6 32.6 Cent. Conn. St. 29.2 33.5 41.7 25.7 16.7 41.3

