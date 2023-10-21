The Wagner Seahawks (2-4) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium in a clash of NEC foes.

While Wagner's defense ranks 99th with 31.7 points allowed per game, the Seahawks have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking seventh-worst (12.2 points per game). In terms of total offense, Cent. Conn. St. ranks 47th in the FCS (375.7 total yards per game) and 86th defensively (377.5 total yards allowed per contest).

We will dive into the specifics about this contest

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Key Statistics

Wagner Cent. Conn. St. 261.8 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.7 (55th) 398.5 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.5 (71st) 110.7 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.7 (14th) 151.2 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.0 (106th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 793 yards (132.2 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 102 rushing yards on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has 339 rushing yards on 84 carries.

Rickey Spruill has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 168 yards (28.0 per game).

Jaylen Bonelli has hauled in 14 receptions for 227 yards (37.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Trevor Shorter has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 214 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mark Didio has a total of 166 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws.

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

C.J. Duell has compiled 534 yards (89.0 yards per game) while completing 66% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Elijah Howard has run for 546 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Malik Thomas has racked up 310 yards (on 54 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Isiah Williams has registered 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 283 (47.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.

Davion Johnson has 18 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 160 yards (26.7 yards per game) this year.

Delvin Attafah has racked up 143 reciving yards (23.8 ypg) this season.

