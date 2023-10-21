Looking to see how the two games featuring NEC teams played out in Week 8 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see key players and results from all of those games.

Merrimack vs. LIU Post | Saint Francis (PA) vs. Duquesne

Week 8 NEC Results

Merrimack 39 LIU Post 0

Merrimack Leaders

  • Passing: Malakai Anthony (5-for-9, 182 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (25 ATT, 107 YDS)
  • Receiving: Donovan Wadley (0 TAR, 2 REC, 123 YDS, 2 TDs)

LIU Post Leaders

  • Passing: Chris Howell (4-for-16, 48 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jaden Dawkins (10 ATT, 35 YDS)
  • Receiving: Owen Glascoe (0 TAR, 2 REC, 32 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

LIU PostMerrimack
131Total Yards398
48Passing Yards182
83Rushing Yards216
1Turnovers0

Duquesne 38 Saint Francis (PA) 35

  • Pregame Favorite: Duquesne (-3.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Duquesne Leaders

  • Passing: Darius Perrantes (13-for-24, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: JaMario Clements (14 ATT, 88 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joey Isabella (0 TAR, 4 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Doyle (15-for-27, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Doyle (12 ATT, 86 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dawson Snyder (0 TAR, 6 REC, 93 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

DuquesneSaint Francis (PA)
392Total Yards342
227Passing Yards204
165Rushing Yards138
1Turnovers1

Next Week's NEC Games

LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, October 26
  • Venue: Arute Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: -

Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Campus Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: DeGol Field
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

